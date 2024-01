The Philippines installs the largest solar photovoltaic plant with 4,5 gigawatts

Within two years, in the first quarter of 2026, five million photovoltaic panels will be connected to a national electricity grid that will be completely relieved. The project is called Terra Solar and will generate about 4.5 gigawatt, about 12% of total Philippine demand.

The future construction, which would cost about 3 billion dollars, will surpass in size the two giants that currently dominate the solar market with more than 2 gigawatts (GW) of power: the Bhadla park in India and the Golmud park in China .

Bhadla, India.



The initiative comes hand in hand with a notable reduction in the purchase of plates (generally manufactured in China) and demonstrates the incredible potential contained in the energy generated by the sun’s rays.

Consulted by Carbono.news, renewable energy expert Carlos Puga explained: “It is really very good news. The size and power of this Philippine plant is truly fabulous and demonstrates once again that solar energy is reliable and profitable. Being modular, it can be expanded to limits only managed by imagination, the will to change and the necessary investment.

The expert recalled the struggle of several decades that the pioneers have given to convince the rulers to switch to green energy for ecological and economic reasons since each of these mega plants solves the supply for millions of families.

“Three decades ago and with less advanced technology, it was already known that if an area equivalent to Egypt was covered with solar panels, it could provide electricity to all of Europe, replacing fossil fuels. Also, it was maintained that a park with an area similar to of the province of Tucumán could supply all of Argentina. Today, everything is simpler, due to the efficiency achieved by modern parks. Soon, traditional generators will be able to be replaced and climate change will be mitigated. An example of this is the Cauchari I and II power plants in Jujuy, a province that is self-sufficient today thanks to solar power.”

Marcelo López Masía de Carbono News