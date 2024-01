Nordex scores high in Germany wind power by 2023 in orders and auction rounds

The German market developed very successfully for Nordex in 2023 in terms of wind turbine order intake and the results of the onshore wind auction rounds. It is increasingly clear that government measures to accelerate the expansion of onshore wind energy are beginning to have a positive impact and that Nordex has the wind turbine technology to rapidly advance the energy transition in the region.

The group increased its order intake in Germany by a solid 36 percent, from around 1.1 GW in 2022 (195 wind turbines) to around 1.5 GW (262 wind turbines) in 2023. The N149/5.X and The N163/6 .X, with which the company obtained new orders from its customers, topped the list of turbines in demand.

In the four tender rounds for onshore wind energy of the Federal Network Agency in 2023, Nordex also won projects with more than 1.8 GW (2022: 763 MW). Annually, the company’s share of megawatts awarded in 2023 tenders reached 30 percent, including a strong performance in the latest round of tenders with a 38 percent share. The high market share in the auctions constitutes a solid foundation on which the Nordex Group can continuously expand its role as a developer and supplier of highly efficient wind turbines in one of the most important wind markets in the world.

In Germany, the government aims for at least 80 percent of gross electricity consumption to be covered by renewable energy by 2030. This translates to around 115 GW of onshore wind energy installations by 2030, compared to current energy capacity onshore wind of around 61 GW.

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently employs more than 9,000 people. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.