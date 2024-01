Siemens Gamesa will test the “most powerful wind turbine in the world” in Denmark

Siemens Gamesa will install and test what has been described by the European Union (EU) as the “world’s most powerful offshore wind turbine prototype” at the Østerild National Test Center in Denmark, before later launching full-scale production. scale of its “next generation” of wind turbines for offshore wind.

The wind turbine maker did not reveal what power the new turbine will have, although it will almost certainly have to be larger than the 15 MW Vestas model the company is currently testing in central Denmark.

Siemens Gamesa received a grant of 30 million euros from the EU for this project “Highly innovative prototype of the most powerful offshore wind turbine generator” (HIPPOW).

The project will validate several new technological developments related to nominal power, bearings, electrical system, blade and tower installation, cooling system and maintenance strategy, among others.

The prototype will supply enough green energy to power around 7,000 average Danish homes each year.

The construction date is set for April 1 while the start-up date is December 31.

The company is currently testing its SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine prototype at the Denmark test center. The unit, which can reach a capacity of up to 15 MW with the company’s Power Boost feature, was installed in February 2023.

Last year, Mingyang installed its MySE 18.X-20MW wind turbine at its Shanwei manufacturing base in China. As the world’s largest offshore wind turbine in capacity and rotor diameter, the unit features flexible power ratings ranging from 18.X to 20 MW, according to the company.

In October 2023, Mingyang also introduced a new model of offshore wind turbine with a nominal capacity of 22 MW whose development will begin between 2024 and 2025.

Another wind turbine maker, GE, revealed the next-generation Haliade-X turbine in an investor call in March last year, when Scott L. Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, said the offshore wind market was receptive to its Haliade-X. variant that has a capacity of between 17 MW and 18 MW. The company’s most powerful Haliade-X turbine at the moment has a power of 14.7 MW.