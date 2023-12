Vestas and RWE partner to promote exclusivity agreements and preferred suppliers for the Norfolk Wind Zone

Vestas is pleased to announce that it is partnering with RWE, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, to power the UK’s Norfolk wind farm, following yesterday’s agreement between RWE and Vattenfall for RWE to take over of the three Norfolk projects. The announcement follows our previous announcement that Vestas and Vattenfall had signed a 1,380 MW preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the Norfolk Vanguard West project and 2,760 MW exclusivity agreements for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas projects.

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe, says: “Wind energy and offshore wind continue to attract investment, and we are excited to be partnering with RWE on the Norfolk Wind Zone projects. The partnership with RWE on the Norfolk Wind Zone follows their agreement with Vattenfall, and we are pleased to add these projects to our existing partnership with RWE, including Nordseecluster, which we announced earlier this year. That the main renewable energy players in Europe are collaborating in this way to present projects that will make a big difference to both offshore wind and the UK’s energy supply is very positive for both the energy industry and the energy transition. .

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, says: “With the acquisition of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone portfolio, we take over three highly advanced offshore wind projects. I am very pleased that we will continue and expand the existing agreements with Vestas in wind turbines and thereby expand our partnership with Vestas in offshore wind energy. “We look forward to jointly contributing to the development of offshore wind in the UK with these fantastic projects.”

If agreements between RWE and Vestas result in one or more orders for Vestas, these will be disclosed in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.