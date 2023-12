Taiwan to offer 3 GW of offshore wind power in March 2024 auction

Taiwan will offer a whopping 3 GW of offshore wind projects in its next auction in March 2024. The maximum wind farm capacity for this auction is set at 900 MW. This move is part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to boost its renewable energy sector and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. The auction is likely to attract significant interest from both domestic and international renewable energy developers, paving the way to a greener future for Taiwan.

Taiwan has been steadily increasing its commitment to renewable energy in recent years, particularly offshore wind. The country aims to have 5.7 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2025, positioning itself as a key player in the global offshore wind energy market.

Offshore wind energy has become an attractive option for Taiwan due to its abundant wind resources and economic development potential in coastal regions. It also aligns with the government’s goal to phase out nuclear power by 2025.

Additionally, this auction will play an important role in Taiwan’s renewable energy goals, accelerating its transition to a cleaner and greener energy future. It will create opportunities for job creation, technology transfer and economic growth, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing the challenges of climate change.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is the maximum available project capacity for the upcoming offshore wind auction in Taiwan?

The maximum power available from the project for the auction is 900 MW. When will the auction take place?

The offshore wind auction is scheduled for March 2024.

