Increase in the contribution of Spanish wind energy in the main indicators

The wind sector accounts for 0.50% of the GDP in Spain (0.49% previous year), generates more than 39,000 jobs (32,000 previous year, a 14% increase), exports more than 2,500 million euros and saves 6,492 million of euros in the import of fossil fuels. Thanks to wind power, the emission of 32 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere is avoided.

The pace of wind power installation in 2022 (1,640 MW) is higher than the 2021 figure, but it is not adequate to comply with the PNIEC path. We are below the pace necessary to meet the Spanish and European objectives.

The Macroeconomic Study of the Impact of the Wind Sector in Spain, prepared by Deloitte for the Wind Business Association (AEE), aims to analyze the impact that the wind sector has on the Spanish economy. This new Study includes data on the contribution of wind energy in the different autonomous communities.

2022 was a relevant year for wind energy in Spain with an increase in power of 1,640 MW. As of December 31, 2022, Spain had 29,813 MW of wind power in total. Wind generation was 61,069 GWh, which represents a demand coverage of 24%. Wind energy was the second generation technology.

The main indicators of the wind sector in Spain

In 2022, wind generation was 61,069 GWh, which represents 24% demand coverage. In this way, wind energy was the second technology in the energy mix. Wind power has gone from 8% in 2005 to 24% in the last year in the coverage of demand with wind power. The total contribution of the wind sector to the GDP, adding direct and indirect, reached €5,896 million, 0.50% of the GDP in Spain. The direct contribution of the wind sector to Spain's GDP in 2022 amounted to €4,012 million, while the indirect contribution amounted to €1,883 million. The sector employs 39,015 people (18,278 direct jobs and 20,737 indirect jobs). The increase in employment compared to the previous year is 14%. In 2022, export activity amounted to €2,512 million. Spain is the fifth gross exporter of wind turbines in the world, behind Germany, Denmark, China and India. In 2022, wind energy saved the import of 86 million barrels of oil equivalent (11.7 million toe), worth €6,491.7 million. This is equivalent to the natural gas transported by 147 LNG tankers. In terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in 2022 32 million tons of CO2 were no longer emitted. The value of the corresponding CO2 emission rights saved is €2,314.4 million. The wind sector continues to bear a significant tax burden. For every €1,000 of income, €123 is dedicated to tax and tribute payments. In 2022, the wind sector made investments in R&D equivalent to 3.36% of its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product: €134.9 million. Wind generation has a reducing effect on electricity prices and on the sector's own income. The use of wind power instead of fossil fuels saved Spanish consumers €7,358 million in 2022 (€31.25/MWh), due to the reduction in the electricity market pool price.

Wind power in the Autonomous Communities

Wind farms in Spain are located in practically all autonomous communities. In Spain there are a total of 8,135 municipalities and 1,053 have a wind installation. 10% of Spanish municipalities have a wind farm, and 11% of the Spanish population lives in municipalities where there are wind farms.

Wind power is concentrated in five autonomous communities with 79% of the total: Castilla León, Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and Andalusia. These five, of the 17 Autonomous Communities, accounted for 74.8% of the contribution to the GDP, being Castilla y León, with 19.8%, Galicia, with 19%, Aragón with 14.3%, Castilla- La Mancha with 11.3% and Andalusia with 10.3%.

The provinces with the greatest presence of wind farms are Lugo, with 51% of the municipalities with a wind presence, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with 47%, or La Coruña with 46%.

In Zaragoza, only 17% of the municipalities host a wind farm, while 81% of the population lives with them. This is because there are several wind farms in the municipality of Zaragoza, where 70% of the province’s population lives.

In Galicia, the percentage of municipalities with wind farms amounts to 35%, a value much higher than the 21% of the population that lives in these municipalities. This indicates that parks are developed in smaller municipalities.

It can be noted that the provinces in which the largest amount of population is located in a municipality with wind power are Albacete (82%) and Zaragoza (81%), followed by Valladolid (with 63%), Palencia (with 61 %), and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (with 49%).

Analyzing the number of provinces, it can be concluded that wind farms tend to be located in municipalities where the population is lower (Empty Spain), helping to establish population, given that they generate economic activity and employment.

Conclusions and challenges of the wind sector in Spain