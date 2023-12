All wind turbines at the Saint-Brieuc wind farm are complete

The Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm located off the coast of northwestern France has reached a significant milestone, with all its wind turbines successfully installed and standing tall. The completion of this ambitious project marks a major achievement in the country’s renewable energy goals and will contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions.

The Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm, developed by Ailes Marines, consists of 62 wind turbines that will have a combined capacity of 496 MW. These turbines, standing at a height of 207 meters, will harness the power of the strong winds in the English Channel to generate clean and renewable energy. Each turbine has rotor blades spanning a diameter of 82 meters, capable of producing electricity for approximately 835,000 people.

The construction of the wind farm began in 2019, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project remained on track and was completed within the scheduled timeframe. The installation process involved complex engineering techniques, including the use of specialized vessels, to transport and install the massive turbines at sea.

The Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm is expected to make a significant contribution to France’s energy transition goals. By harnessing the power of wind, the project will enable the country to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and make substantial progress in meeting its renewable energy targets. The wind farm will help avoid the emission of approximately 100,000 tons of CO2 annually, making a positive impact on the environment and combating climate change.

Howard Rhodes