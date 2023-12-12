Nordex installs the first wind turbines with 168-meter hybrid towers of its own development

Nordex Group is currently installing the first N163/5.X turbines at the Karahka wind farm in the Northern Ostrobothnia region of Finland, commissioned by a consortium consisting of Finnish energy supplier Helen Ltd and the Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund. The unique feature of this wind farm is that it employs Nordex’s first in-house developed hybrid concrete and steel tower with a hub height of 168 meters.

The tower has been developed based on the extensive experience acquired by the Group in the design and production of concrete towers in Brazil, South Africa and Mexico. More than 2,500 units are already in successful operation.

Since summer 2023, Lujabetoni Oy has been manufacturing the concrete elements of the wind turbine towers at the Karahka wind farm in Finland locally since summer 2023. A hybrid tower consists of convex concrete segments, up to 20 meters long, which are assembled and braced on site before the steel sections, nacelle and rotor are installed on top.

This hybrid tower, with a hub height of 168 meters, is the tallest that the Nordex Group has installed to date.

Leveraging its proven hybrid tower technology, Nordex Group will also be able to achieve higher shaft heights in the coming years, further increasing clean wind energy production. In 2024, the first installation of a 179-meter hybrid tower, based on the same technology, is planned in Germany.

The Karahka wind farm was developed by the Finnish subsidiary of the Dresden-based German group VSB, which specializes in the development and operations management of photovoltaic and wind energy projects. The wind farm is located north of the town of Oulainen, about 40 kilometers east of the Gulf of Bothnia.

To cope with the harsh winter weather conditions on site, the Nordex Group wind turbines will be supplied in the cold climate version and will be equipped with its advanced anti-icing system to prevent ice formation on the rotor blades.

Karahka’s order was placed in 2022 and comprises 25 N163/5.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 147.5 MW.

