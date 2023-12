ACP Statement on Proposed Central Atlantic Lease Sale and Sunrise Wind Project Moving Forward

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from ACP Chief Policy Officer Frank Macchiarola after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the Proposed Sale Notice for two Wind Energy Areas in the Central Atlantic and completed the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Sunrise Wind project.

“We are pleased to see the Biden Administration propose an offshore wind lease sale for two areas in the Central Atlantic Wind Energy Area. Developing these Central Atlantic leases will be crucial to helping the mid-Atlantic states meet their emissions reduction targets. We look forward to working with federal, state, and other stakeholders as additional lease sales are considered in a second round.

“We appreciate the work of Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to ensure that offshore wind energy takes hold in Maryland to help promote economic growth, enhance energy security, and protect the environment. The commitment of BOEM to hold an additional lease sale in 2025 is an important step to building a robust offshore wind industry in the region.

“BOEM has made significant progress in advancing offshore wind, and the approval of the FEIS for the Sunrise Wind project further demonstrates this commitment. Once fully constructed, the Sunrise project will produce 924 megawatts that will power more than 320,000 homes with clean power.

“While we celebrate these milestones, ensuring a stable commercial framework through successful state offshore wind solicitations, inflation adjustments and workable tax credit guidance is critically important for building a viable and abundant clean energy future.”