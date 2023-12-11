Naturgy begins the construction of a new wind farm in Catalonia and plans to reach 250 renewable MW in the Community

The company will invest 40 million euros in this new wind installation, located in the province of Tarragona, which will generate energy equivalent to the consumption of 26,700 homes. Naturgy maintains its commitment to the development of renewable energies in Catalonia, after the incorporation of four new wind farms to its portfolio in the Community.

Naturgy has started the construction of the Tres Termes wind farm, in the province of Tarragona, with 30 MW of power. This new facility is in addition to the start-up of two other parks this year and the acquisition of two others, which together with the hybridization projects it is developing will allow it to reach nearly 250 renewable MW in the coming years in Catalonia.

The company will invest nearly 40 million euros in this new park, located in the municipalities of Batea and Vilalba dels Arcs. The facility will have an installed power of 30 MW and will contribute to promoting the development of renewable energies in this Community.

The Tres Termes wind farm, which is expected to be connected to the grid in the last quarter of 2024, will generate renewable energy equivalent to the consumption of 26,700 homes. Its planned production of 87 GWh/year will allow it to displace the use of other sources of conventional electricity generation, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 43,500 tons per year, a figure that is equivalent to removing more than 18,000 vehicles from circulation each year.

“The beginning of the construction of this new park, together with the launch this year of the Los Barrancs and Punta Redona parks, and the hybridization projects underway, allow us to resume, after more than a decade, the installation of new renewable power in Catalonia,” explained Jorge Barredo, general director of Renewables, New Business and Innovation at Naturgy. “We are firmly committed to Catalonia, from where we will also contribute to progress in the decarbonization objectives set by the European Union,” added Barredo.

The construction of this new wind installation will generate around 400 direct and indirect jobs. Within the framework of its policy of promoting the economic and social development of all those areas in which it is present with its activity, Naturgy will subcontract companies from the Terra Alta region and the province of Tarragona.

Los Barrancs and Punta Redona, in operation since the beginning of the year

Naturgy launched two other wind farms in Catalonia in the first quarter of the year: Los Barrancs (23 MW) and Punta Redona (27 MW), also in the province of Tarragona, which have added 50 MW of renewable power to the Catalan energy system. . Naturgy invested nearly 61 million euros in the two facilities, which will generate energy equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of nearly 43,000 homes.

These two parks, located in the municipalities of Vilalba dels Arcs, La Pobla Massaluca and Batea, will contribute to reducing 95,800 tons of CO2 per year, in addition to other polluting emissions, which is equivalent to removing more than 39,000 vehicles from circulation for a period of time. anus.

With an estimated production of more than 150 GWh per year, these two facilities will feed into the grid the energy equivalent to the annual consumption of nearly 43,000 homes.

For the construction of these two projects, Naturgy subcontracted nearly forty companies from the Terra Alta region and the province of Tarragona, and the works generated around 650 direct and indirect jobs.

Support for the development of renewables in Catalonia

Naturgy plans to reach an installed power of around 250 MW in the coming years, thanks to the new Tres Termes wind farm and various hybridization projects with solar plants.

The company currently operates six wind farms with an installed capacity of 172 MW of power in Catalonia. In addition to the Los Barrancs and Punta Redona parks, the others in operation are Trucafort (30 MW) and Les Forques II (12 MW), also in the province of Tarragona; and Pujalt (48 MW) and Turó del Magre (32 MW), in the province of Barcelona, the latter acquired this year from the Ardian infrastructure fund.

Naturgy is also developing four other photovoltaic projects in hybridization with the wind farms of Les Forques II, Los Barrancs, Punta Redona and in the future Tres Termes, which will add 70 more renewable MW to the Catalan energy system. It also plans to hybridize the Pujalt and Turó del Magre parks.

Environmental measures in the surroundings of the Terra Alta parks

The company designs all its facilities taking into account their adequate environmental and landscape integration. Thus, in the surroundings of Terra Alta, the company has restored the land that was temporarily occupied during the works of the parks already built and has carried out the planting of native species, such as Pinus halepensis, Pistachia lentiscus or the Rosmarinus officinalis, the Thymus vulgaris and the Quercus coccifera.