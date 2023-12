Invenergy buys 3.6 GW New Jersey offshore wind power from Blackstone

Invenergy, a leading privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, has acquired a 3.6GW offshore wind power line project in New Jersey from Blackstone, a leading private equity firm. The project aims to strengthen New Jersey’s renewable energy infrastructure and accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy sources.

Article: Invenergy has announced its acquisition of a 3.6GW offshore wind power line project in New Jersey from Blackstone, in a significant move to bolster New Jersey’s clean energy initiative. The deal includes the acquisition of development rights, transmission assets, and an agreement to interconnect the project to the New Jersey electric grid.

The offshore wind power line project, once completed, is expected to provide clean, renewable electricity to approximately 1.5 million homes, making a substantial contribution to New Jersey’s renewable energy goals. The project will help the state harness the potential of its vast offshore wind resources while reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.

Invenergy’s acquisition of the project solidifies its position as a key player in the offshore wind energy sector. With a proven track record of developing and operating sustainable energy solutions worldwide, Invenergy brings its expertise and innovation to drive the project’s success.

The New Jersey offshore wind power line project aligns with the state’s commitment to achieving 100% clean energy by 2050. By investing in renewable energy infrastructure, New Jersey aims to reduce carbon emissions, create new job opportunities, and enhance the resiliency of its energy grid.

