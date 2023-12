The rise of offshore wind energy in Vietnam

Vietnam is embarking on an ambitious effort to transform its renewable energy landscape. In a groundbreaking move, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has entrusted Petrovietnam, the state-owned energy company, with the task of laying underwater power transmission lines and spearheading the development of offshore wind energy. This signals a paradigm shift in Vietnam’s approach towards sustainable energy sources.

During a recent meeting with key industry players, including Robert Helms of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Ian Hatton of Enterprize Energy (EE), at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, Prime Minister Chinh expressed his enthusiasm for the novel concept of submarine power transmission lines. He highlighted the need to evaluate Vietnam’s offshore wind energy potential to determine the most suitable transmission system. Taking advantage of these untapped resources, Vietnam aims to achieve its ambitious goal of zero emissions by 2050.

While energy prices vary between developed and developing countries, Prime Minister Chinh emphasized the importance of striking a fair balance that benefits both sides. To this end, he urged CIP and EE to design a comprehensive plan for the development of offshore wind energy in Vietnam, envisaging a potential capacity of up to 600 GW. The country’s tropical monsoon climate offers a clear advantage for harnessing renewable energy sources.

Enterprize Energy, in collaboration with Societe Generale, Vestas and ODE, has already embarked on the Thang Long offshore wind energy project in Binh Thuan. With an estimated cost of $11.9 billion, this project will generate 3,400 MW of clean electricity. In addition, a second project, TWL2, with a capacity of 2,000 MW and a price of $5 billion, is on the horizon. Ian Hatton expressed his commitment to completing both projects by 2029, reinforcing the country’s aggressive drive towards sustainability.

Vietnam’s transformation into a renewable energy powerhouse is gaining momentum. By prioritizing the development of offshore wind energy, the nation is paving the way to a greener, more sustainable future. Through strategic collaborations and investments, Vietnam is poised to position itself as a global leader in the renewable energy sector.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is offshore wind energy?

Offshore wind energy refers to the generation of electricity from wind farms located in bodies of water, usually in oceans or large lakes.

How does underwater power transmission work?

Subsea power transmission involves installing electrical cables on the seabed to transmit electricity from offshore wind farms to onshore grids.

How is Vietnam harnessing its renewable energy potential?

Vietnam is actively implementing various measures to accelerate its clean energy transition, including the development of renewable energy sources such as offshore wind energy.

What is Vietnam’s greenhouse gas emissions target?

Vietnam aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, meaning the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions are balanced by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.

By Alan Caldwell