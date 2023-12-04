New strategies to achieve renewable energy goals for 2030

Renewable energy capacity must triple by 2030 to meet the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement. This means that solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power will need to be the main drivers of this growth. India has already made significant progress in increasing its solar capacity, increasing it 35-fold in recent years. Furthermore, India is expected to be one of the key markets for the expansion of offshore wind energy in the coming years.

In addition to increasing renewable energy capacity, it is crucial to reduce energy consumption in all sectors of the economy. This can be achieved through the use of more efficient technologies and changes in consumer behavior. Moving from private cars to public transport, adopting circular economy principles and improving building insulation are just a few examples of the changes that need to be made.

Infrastructure also needs to be improved and expanded to accommodate the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources. This includes improving power grids and modernizing power system operations. India is already taking steps in this direction by investing in energy storage and introducing flexible sources such as green hydrogen.

Enabling policies and government intervention are essential to achieve renewable energy goals. Governments must create comprehensive and coordinated policies that encourage the adoption of renewable energy. This includes ambitious public investments, specific implementation policies for different technologies and a global policy framework.

Finally, it is important to ensure that the benefits of the energy transition are distributed fairly and equitably. Scaling up renewable energy can create new jobs and improve public health, but it can also present challenges. Policies are needed to address these challenges and increase public awareness of the benefits of renewable energy.

With increased investment and implementation of these strategies, it is possible to achieve the renewable energy goals set for 2030. India, in particular, has the potential to become a leader in the adoption of renewable energy and contribute significantly to global climate action .

Alan Caldwell