Wind energy in Chile, advances the Horizonte wind farm by 63%

The initiative will be located on a public property of approximately 8 thousand hectares, located 170 kilometers south of Antofagasta, 130 kilometers northwest of Taltal and 80 kilometers east of the town of Paposo.

Colbún S.A., in its capacity as concessionaire, reported that the Horizonte Wind Farm project is 63% complete and is progressing in line with what was planned.

Likewise, the company highlighted that the mechanical completion of 29 wind turbines has been reached at the end of the third quarter, while the construction of the foundations has been completed and the work on internal roads and turbine platforms is still in process, with overall progress. 93% for civil works and 78% for electrical works.

On the other hand, according to the information provided by the National Energy Commission, the project remains under construction with a date to carry out the interconnection to the system in January 2024.

The property was awarded to Colbún for electricity generation purposes by the Ministry of National Assets, as a result of a public bidding process.

With an investment that reaches US$ 850 million, the Horizonte Wind Farm project contemplates the construction and operation of an energy generating plant that takes advantage of the kinetic energy of the wind, through the installation of 140 wind turbines with a maximum power of 7 .0 MW per unit.

In addition, the park considers an average annual generation of 2,400 GWh/year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 700 thousand homes.

The future operation of this park will avoid the emission of 1.2 million tons of CO2 per year, which represents the removal of more than 300 thousand cars from circulation.

The energy generated by Horizonte will be injected into the National Electrical System in the future Parinas substation, for which two double-circuit transmission lines and 220 kV nominal voltage, each approximately 7 km long, are considered.