Declining EU wind turbine exports reflect changing energy landscape

The European Green Deal has placed clean energy at the forefront of the region’s sustainability efforts. The import of green energy products, such as wind turbines, solar panels and liquid biofuels, has been crucial in meeting growing demand. However, recent data reveals a significant drop in EU wind turbine exports, indicating a changing energy landscape.

In 2022, EU spending on imports of green energy products soared to €28.4 billion, more than double the amount spent in 2021 (€13.3 billion). Solar panels accounted for the majority of imports, worth €22.6 billion, a staggering 145% increase compared to the previous year (€9.2 billion). Liquid biofuels and wind turbines also showed notable increases, with 49% and 17%, respectively.

Despite the increase in imports, EU exports of green energy products to countries outside the EU suffered a different fate. In 2022, the value of these exports reached only 3.7 billion euros, 27% less than the previous year’s figure (5 billion euros). Particularly surprising was the drop in wind turbine exports, which fell by 59% to €1.3 billion compared to 2021 (€3.2 billion). On the other hand, solar panels experienced a positive trend, increasing by 44% to €800 million, while liquid biofuel exports increased by 23% to €1.6 billion.

The decline in wind turbine exports is significant and reflects the changing dynamics of the global energy market. This shift can be attributed to several factors, including emerging renewable energy competitors, changes in government policies and incentives, and evolving consumer preferences.

Howard Rhodes