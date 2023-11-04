The growth of offshore wind energy: challenges and opportunities

The cancellation of two offshore wind projects in New Jersey has created a significant setback for the nascent US offshore wind industry. Danish wind energy developer Ørsted cited issues with supply chains, higher interest rates and a failure to obtain desired tax credits as reasons for scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects. These cancellations, combined with the cancellation of three projects in New England, put nearly a fifth of President Joe Biden’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 in jeopardy.

However, despite these setbacks, the US offshore wind industry continues to move forward. New York State’s recent investments and the Department of the Interior’s approval of the nation’s largest offshore wind farm in Virginia demonstrate the continued commitment to renewable energy. Additionally, the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced new offshore wind leasing areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

While it may be challenging to reach the goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030, industry experts believe that a significant amount of offshore wind, around 20 to 22 gigawatts, is still achievable within that time frame. This would be a substantial increase over the current capacity of just two small demonstration projects.

Offshore wind farms play a crucial role in the United States’ plans to shift toward renewable energy, particularly in the densely populated states on the East Coast. These states have offshore wind mandates that commit them to adding more than 45 gigawatts of capacity. However, the offshore wind industry is currently facing economic challenges such as high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and increased costs of capital and construction materials.

Despite these challenges, industry leaders remain hopeful for the future. Reducing the cost of offshore wind energy in the United States is a crucial step toward making it more affordable and accessible. The first large-scale offshore wind farms in the United States have faced unexpected cost increases, with developers recognizing the need to go through a learning curve similar to Europe’s experience.

Investments and commitments from multiple states, along with ongoing technological advancements, demonstrate that the U.S. offshore wind industry is on an upward trajectory. While there may be delays and challenges along the way, the ultimate goal of achieving a cleaner, more sustainable energy future is within reach.

Terence West