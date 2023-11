Wind power is vital to combat climate change

As discussions continue over wind turbines in Barnstable, it is important to prioritize the urgent need for renewable energy sources in our fight against climate change. While there may be concerns and debates about the impact on the local landscape, we must recognize that reducing our dependence on fossil fuels is essential for the well-being of future generations.

Over the past two decades, the effects of climate change have become increasingly evident. As a resident focused on environmental activism, I have closely followed the scientific evidence behind climate change. We live in a vulnerable coastal area that is experiencing stronger storms, rising sea levels, and unpredictable weather patterns. The culprit for these changes is the buildup of heat-trapping gases, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels.

To mitigate the devastating consequences of climate change, we must significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Renewable energy, such as wind energy, is a proven and effective solution to this problem. It is crucial to consider the long-term impact on our environment and the generations who will inherit it.

Recent studies indicate that we may have only five years to make substantial emissions reductions and avoid further damage. This revelation should prompt everyone to reevaluate their priorities. While concerns about cable landings are important, the looming threat of climate change poses a much greater risk to our beaches, historic homes and way of life in general.

It is my sincere hope that the City of Barnstable and Avangrid can reach a compromise that encompasses the potential of wind energy while also addressing any valid concerns. Denying projects like these has a high cost, since we cannot afford to ignore the urgency of combating climate change.

Daniel Hall