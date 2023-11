ACP Statement on BOEM Approval of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement today from JC Sandberg, Chief Advocacy Officer after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a final Record of Decision for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project:??

“Offshore wind is a remarkable source of clean energy with immense potential that will enhance energy security while reducing carbon emissions. The final record of decision approved today by BOEM and other federal agencies to advance the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project means jobs, economic benefits, and a cleaner environment. It’s a success story that needs repeating.

“The CVOW project will bring an estimated 2,600 megawatts of clean energy capable of powering over 660,000 homes and provide numerous economic benefits to Virginia by creating new job opportunities, attracting new investments, developing supply chains and revitalizing domestic ports. Additionally, the project will enhance the resilience and reliability of Virginia’s energy grid, ensuring a more secure and stable energy supply for residents and businesses. We look forward to seeing CVOW move into the construction phase of development so the Mid-Atlantic region, and coastal Virginia in particular, can begin to capture the economic and environmental benefits of this project.

“We appreciate the White House’s reiterated commitment to use every tool available to bring offshore wind benefits to American workers and communities. Only robust Treasury guidance on the IRA tax credits will fully deploy these benefits.”