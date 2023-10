Installation of Türkiye´s highest capacity wind energy project to be kicked off

The main components of the first wind turbines for Akköy Wind Power Plant (WPP) will be on their way to the site in Türkiye shortly. At the 5th Turkish-German Energy Forum in Ankara on 27 October, ENERCON CCO Ulrich Schulze Südhoff and Sabanc? Holding Energy Group President K?vanç Zaimler announced that the units were ready for shipment.

‘Exactly one year after the signing of our YEKA 2 agreement we are ready to start with the first project’, ENERCON CCO Ulrich Schulze Südhoff said in the presence of Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, and Türkiye’s Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Alparslan Bayraktar. ‘YEKA 2 is a major milestone in the construction of a renewable energy system in Türkiye. We are proud to jointly contribute to Türkiye’s energy transition and green energy supply!’

YEKA-2 WPP is Türkiye’s highest capacity wind energy project. Within its scope ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim will establish 1,000 MW of onshore wind power capacity in joint cooperation. ENERCON will supply the wind turbine technology and deliver a total of 240 × E-138 EP3 wind turbines. The turbines will be manufactured in Germany and Türkiye over the next three years in compliance with YEKA’s 55 % localisation requirement.

Arif Günyar, Regional Head of the ENERCON Region Central Asia, Middle East and Africa, said: ‘During the last year ENERCON’s and Enerjisa Üretim’s teams have been working hard to plan and coordinate this exciting project. Now with all preparations having been made, we are pleased that the installation phase will kick off!’

K?vanç Zaimler, Sabanc? Holding Energy Group President said: ‘Enerjisa Üretim, a leading investment and generation company, has taken on the entire series of the 1,000 MW YEKA RES-2 projects. We deem this investment, which will make a significant contribution to Türkiye‘s future goals in energy, as an important responsibility not only for the sector but also for the future of our country and our children.’

Installation works will start immediately after the arrival of the turbine components on site, which is expected for the coming weeks. Both project partners intend to have completed the installation of the first wind turbine by the end of the year.