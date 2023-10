Nordex secures wind turbine orders for 2.2 gigawatts of wind power in the third quarter of 2023

Including two additional projects from Chile and Brazil totaling around 560 MW, Nordex received orders for 365 wind turbines with a total nameplate capacity of 2.2 Gigawatts (GW) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 277 wind turbines with 1 .4 GW in the previous year quarter. The average selling price (ASP) in euros per megawatt of production was €0.79 million/MW due to regional mix effects (Q3 2022: €0.90 million/MW). Overall, the Nordex Group increased its order intake (excluding the services business) by 10.6 percent to 4.9 GW in the first nine months (9M/2022: 4.4 GW). The average sales price increased to 0.85 million euros/MW from 0.82 million euros/MW in the same period last year.

Nordex received orders from eleven countries in the third quarter of 2023. The largest individual markets include Türkiye, Chile, Germany and Canada.

“In the third quarter, order momentum increased markedly, as expected, and we were able to significantly increase order intake in a stable pricing and cost environment. Our products once again prove to be very competitive, especially in Europe and Latin America. Our focus remains on the efficient execution of our large order book,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenues of approximately €5.7 billion in 2022. The company currently employs more than 9,000 people. The manufacturing network includes plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product range focuses on onshore turbines mainly of the 4 to 6.X-MW class, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited expansion areas and regions with limited grid capacity.