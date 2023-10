EDP Renewables adds three new wind farms to its portfolio in Italy

San Giorgio, Greci and Casalbore will contribute to decarbonize the Campania region with a joint capacity of 80 MW;

The use of this renewable portfolio will avoid the emission of more than 110 thousand tons of CO 2 per year.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a leading wind and solar producer in the world, increased its renewable portfolio in Italy by adding three new wind farms, bringing its total capacity in the country to over 550 MW.

The San Giorgio, Casalbore and Greci wind farms are located in the region of Campania and jointly have nearly 80 MW of installed capacity that will generate almost 190 GWh per year, offsetting the emission of more than 110 thousand tons of CO 2 annually. This production will provide energy that could supply around 70 thousand households in the region.

Italy is one of the European markets where we seek to enhance our presence, due to the country’s huge potential for new renewable capacity. In less than five years, we have doubled our capacity to produce clean energy for the Italian grid, reaching 550MW. EDPR will continue on track to contribute to the energy transition and speed up its pace by deploying new renewable projects as well as new ways of growth, commented Roberto Pasqua, South&East Europe Executive Director at EDP Renewables.

EDPR entered the Italian market in 2010 and its first wind farm started operating in 2012. EDPR has over 200 MW under construction and more than 60 employees.

The company is also committed to developing training programs for young people to take advantage of the job opportunities that arise from the development of wind farms in the territory, such as the Keep It Local program.

The growth in Italy is part of EDPR’s global plan – active four global hubs – to invest 20 billion euros in renewables, 40% of which will be for onshore technologies in European countries. In the first six months of 2023, EDP Renewables achieved an installed capacity of 15.2 GW in renewable assets worldwide, with 1.4 GW added in the last 12 months. The company also generated more than 18 TWh of renewable electricity worldwide, an increase of 11% year-on-year.