Vestas signs deals for 1,220 MW of wind turbines in Europe and the US

Vestas, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, has announced a series of new contracts to supply a total of 1,220 MW of onshore and offshore wind turbines to projects in Europe and the United States.

One of the major orders won by Vestas is a 960 MW contract for EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm in the German North Sea. The company will deliver 64 V236-15.0MW wind turbines, whose installation will begin in the second quarter of 2025 and its commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas has also received orders for onshore wind projects. Burgerwind Beuchte has ordered ten V162-6.2MW wind turbines for the Beuchte wind farm in Lower Saxony, Germany, with a capacity of 62 MW. The wind turbines will be delivered from the second quarter of 2024 and commissioning is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of the same year.

In addition, Vestas received its first firm order for a prototype of Burgerwindpark’s V162-7.2MW wind turbine for the Janneby wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein. The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of a turbine; Delivery is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

Italy is also part of Vestas’ expansion plans, as the company has been contracted to supply 18 V150-4.2MW wind turbines for an undisclosed project and customer. The order has a capacity of 76MW, and delivery of the turbine is expected in the first quarter of 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Additionally, Vestas will provide Sanko Holding with four V162-6.2MW wind turbines for the Akyel wind farm in the Karaman region of Turkey. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2024 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Finally, Vestas received a 90 MW order to repower an undisclosed wind project in the US, involving the installation of 20 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines. Delivery of the turbine will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

These new contracts highlight Vestas’ continued success in the wind energy sector, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading supplier of wind turbines worldwide.

