Vestas receives first order for V162-7.2 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in Germany

Vestas has received its first firm order for a prototype of the V162-7.2 MW wind turbine, one of the latest additions to the Vestas EnVentus platform. The order was placed by Bürgerwindpark Janneby eG for the Janneby wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein.

In September 2023, Vestas also installed a V162-7.2 MW prototype at the Østerild national test center for large wind turbines in western Jutland, Denmark. The two prototypes will undergo an extensive parallel testing and verification program to efficiently ensure reliability before series production begins.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of a V162-7.2 MW wind turbine and Vestas will service the prototype under a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We are delighted to announce the first order for the V162-7.2 MW for Vestas,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas for Northern and Central Europe. “The V162-7.2 MW is part of our EnVentus platform family and features flexible rating, designed to deliver optimized power production even with greater temperature and climate variations. “We thank Bürgerwindpark Janneby for their trust and collaboration which allows us to carry out rigorous testing of our new turbine to ensure optimized reliability.”

Jörg Peter Thordsen, member of the board of directors of Bürgerwindpark Janneby eG, says: As the operator of Germany’s largest wind turbine test and certification pilot site, we are proud to build the Vestas V162-7.2 MW at our wind park. “We are pleased to be able to participate in the development of this next generation of wind turbines.”

Designed with the entire value chain in mind, the V162-7.2 MW achieves improved nacelle unit transportability, as well as flexibility of maintenance and upgrades over the operational life of the turbine.

Delivery of the wind turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2024 and commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2024.