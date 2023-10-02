Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of AEE, analyzes the wind energy proposals before the next legislature in Spain

Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of AEE, analyzes the proposals of the wind sector before the next legislature.

1.What do you consider to be the main challenges for the next legislature in relation to the development of wind power in Spain?

The electricity sector is a regulated sector. And the regulation of the renewable sector, in a tremendously changing environment, is particularly complex so it must be constantly refined. For this reason, we need a Government that has a complete legislature ahead of it to address a series of challenges that require time and dedication to be able to do so, counting on the experts and the sector itself so that this regulation is as accurate as possible.

The political and economic situation of the country affects the demand for electrical energy in Spain. The growth of renewable power continues to increase in the country at a rate not matched by electricity demand. What effects can it have?

The electrical system in general is an unstable equilibrium in which there are a series of vectors that must always be well balanced. Generation, demand and infrastructure must advance at the same time. If any of them is brought forward or does not reach the necessary pace, inefficiencies are generated that can be so serious as to slow down or paralyze investments, generate extra costs for consumers, or damage one’s own industrial capacity. The risk of having idle facilities for a time, with the consequent loss of profitability for the investor, seriously conditions the financing and viability of the assets. And past history tells us that structural inertia exists in the energy sector and that we can see scenarios of certain renewable over-installation in which facilities suffer unacceptable profitability losses.

Perhaps years ago, 7-8 years ago, we were in a complicated moment of “scarcity management” with a lethargic renewable energy market in Spain, but now we are in the opposite scenario of “abundance management” because, with the Current regulation, there is a lot of renewable plant that has to be installed within two years. The structural factor that complicates the equation is that demand, far from increasing, is decreasing and to increase it there are main vectors such as industry or the electrification of transport that it is essential to boost.

Therefore, the short-medium term management of the new wind power to be integrated into the system is a priority and anticipating how it will be affected by the rest of the technologies that are also being installed is a critical task. But not only for the new parks but also for those that have already been operating in certain nodes that are beginning to have very significant congestion and that will also have to endure significant discharges.