Vestas secures order for 960 MW of V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind project

Vestas has secured a firm order for 960 MW for its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines. The order includes 64 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the He Dreiht wind farm located in German waters of the North Sea. Vestas will also offer a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

This entry of firm orders follows the preferred supplier agreement announced on July 9, 2021 and the conditional offer on June 7, 2022.

“We are delighted to announce this firm order for our V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine and are honored to reach this important milestone in Germany’s ambitious wind energy goals together with our partner EnBW,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central. Europe. “I am very proud of our team, who has worked with great diligence and commitment on our flagship wind turbine for several years. Our thanks to EnBW for their trust in our technology and close cooperation since the beginning of planning, and I look forward to seeing the V236-15.0 MW in the German North Sea soon.”

“Since our pioneering Baltic 1 wind farm more than ten years ago, the technical performance of the turbines has increased six-fold. We will use modern and cost-effective turbine technology from Vestas, which will allow us to realize He Dreiht without subsidies,” says Jörn Däinghaus , project manager at EnBW He Dreiht. “We look forward to working with Vestas, a partner in whom we have great confidence.”

The project has a grid connection capacity of 900 MW and excess capacity of 60 MW to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible, even when production is lower.

Installation is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

The V236-15.0 MW was the first 15 MW turbine to be introduced to the market in February 2021 and the installation of the prototype turbine was completed in December 2022, where the turbine also successfully produced its first kWh of power. The prototype is currently undergoing an extensive testing and verification program to ensure reliability prior to full type certification. Across the Vestas value chain, we are preparing to deliver commercial projects with series production scheduled for 2024.