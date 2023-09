ENERCON receives test certificates for the first E-175 EP5 prototype sites

ENERCON received the test certificates for the first prototype sites of its latest E-175 EP5 system type. The handover of the certificates, which are relevant to building permits, by the ‘TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH’ expert organisation took place at the Husum Wind specialist trade fair.

The delivery included the final individual test certificates for sites in Germany where ENERCON is going to install E-175 EP5 WECs with 162 metre hybrid concrete towers or 140 metre hybrid steel towers next year. ENERCON will be using these sites for measurements of the new system type in the setting of the series certification.

‘We are happy about getting these individual test certificates’, says ENERCON EP5 Product Manager Timo Müller. ‘This takes us another step forward in the prototype phase, so we are completely on schedule with the market launch of our new top model.’

The E-175 EP5 is ENERCON’s most powerful system type with the highest yield. The turbine has a rotor diameter of 175 metres; its basic version has a nominal power of 6.0 to 6.3 MW. At the Husum Wind ENERCON is presenting a more powerful version with a new permanent magnet generator. With regard to power and yield, the E-175 EP5 E2 6.X MW will be markedly above the level of the basic version and belong to the most powerful onshore WECs with the highest yield in its class.