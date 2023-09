E-nacelle prototype sets new standards with a stringent identical parts concept

About one year after the installation of the first E-nacelle with new converter technology ENERCON is preparing a derivative of this E-nacelle for installation in the first customer project. Whereas the prototype is intended for an E-160 EP5, this nacelle type is also for installation in the E-175 EP5.

On Monday, the first model of ENERCON’s new E-nacelle was transported out of the prototype building and into the plant test station at the Aurich site in Germany. Here, the E-nacelle will be undergoing intensive measurement in the setting of the factory acceptance test (FAT) shortly before shipment to the prototype construction site. The nacelle can then be delivered to the construction site plug-and-play ready, where it can be installed at once. This renders time-consuming and costly functional checks on site obsolete.

Moreover, the new nacelle can dispense with a steel frame thanks to its innovative self-supporting design. The pre-assembled side sections reduce the process time in production significantly.

In the long term, all ENERCON wind energy converters will benefit from the advantages of the new E-nacelle thanks to the stringent identical parts concept. In addition to the E-160 EP5, the advanced E-nacelle will also be deployed in the E-138 EP3 and the new top model – the E-175 EP5 – which is currently taking centre stage at ENERCON’s Husum Wind trade fair stand. In this way, the reduced processing times provide for cost optimisations across the ENERCON product portfolio.

Come to Husum to learn more about our products and services – particularly our new top model, the ENERCON E-175 EP5 E2 with a rotor diameter of 175 metres and a nominal power of 6.X MW. ENERCON will be present on site at this year’s leading trade fair for onshore wind energy from 12 to 15 September (Hall 2, Stand B09).

Apart from the E-175 EP5 E2 6.X MW we are presenting more product innovations and services. In addition, our recruiters will be available at the trade fair stand as points of contact for questions about joining and building a career at ENERCON.