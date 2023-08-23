Rönesans Enerji places orders for 189 MW of wind power from Nordex

Nordex has won contracts for three projects from Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH, a Germany-based construction subsidiary of Rönesans Holding. Heitkamp will act as EPC contractor on these projects on behalf of Rönesans Enerji. The three wind projects, which are part of the YEKA RES-3 tender, will be supplied with N163/6.X wind turbines mounted on 113-meter steel towers. Orders also include Premium Service contracts for a period of ten years.In Sivas, the Group will install 7 wind turbines in the “Kayalar” wind farm (49 MW), while 8 wind turbines (56 MW) have been ordered for the “Osmanc?k” project in Çorum. The largest order is for 12 wind turbines with a total capacity of 84 MW for the “Sa??lu?a??” wind farm in the Malatya province of Eastern Anatolia.Emre Hatem, Vice President of the Rönesans Enerji Board of Directors, said: “Rönesans Energy currently has a total installed capacity of 166 MW with its 6 hydropower plant projects (HPPs). By working with Nordex, we are delighted to build on our existing investment in Turkish renewable energy and reinforce our commitment to meet the country’s net-zero targets. By collaborating with the reputable wind turbine manufacturer Nordex and our German subsidiary Heitkamp, we are confident that we can help reduce CO2 emissions throughout Türkiye. With these 3 new projects with Nordex, our total installed capacity will increase to 355 MW. Our goal is to continue to grow with a 100% renewable energy portfolio and aim to become one of the top 3 green energy companies in Türkiye.”With the goal of reducing CO2 emissions and providing electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes through renewable sources, the projects will mark Rönesans Enerji’s first investment in renewable energy after TotalEnergies acquired a 50 percent stake in Rönesans Enerji. last month. Together with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung and IFC, from the World Bank Group (a minority shareholder in the group), Rönesans has invested more than €7 billion in pioneering projects in Türkiye.“We are delighted to once again strengthen our position as the market leader in Türkiye,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “The N163/6.X turbine variant is particularly suitable for achieving high performance in this low-wind region. We are pleased to support the country’s clear commitment to significantly increase the share of renewables in the energy mix with our latest, highly efficient technology.”The Turkish Ministry of Energy has announced the goal of adding 18 GW of onshore and offshore wind power capacity by 2035, bringing the total to 30 GW.Since 2017, Nordex Enerji A.S. Türkiye has been the market leader in the region, with a total installed capacity of more than 3,583 MW and an additional 917 MW still under construction.Headquartered in Ankara, Rönesans Holding is the 24th largest international contracting company globally and the 8th largest in Europe with international operations in 30 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, including Ballast Nedam in the Netherlands and Heitkamp in Germany. Rönesans has been successfully operating as prime contractor and investor in the construction, real estate development, energy, healthcare and industrial facilities sectors for 30 years. By putting resilience and growth through innovation at the core of the company, with a priority on sustainability and social development, Rönesans has developed projects that support students with scholarships, platforms and academic initiatives; been a signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2015; and signatory to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles since 2016.Together with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung and IFC, from the World Bank Group (a minority shareholder in the group), Rönesans has invested more than €7 billion in pioneering projects in Türkiye.The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.