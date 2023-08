Oregon Inches Closer to Offshore Wind Development

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement today from Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President of Offshore Wind, on the release of two draft Wind Energy Areas (WEA) off Oregon’s South Coast by the Bureau of Oceanic Energy Management (BOEM):

“This is a monumental step for the state of Oregon in charting its clean energy future. The release of these draft WEAs for Oregon’s South Coast is a step closer to establishing a sustainable offshore wind sector in Oregon and on the West Coast and is important in meeting Oregon’s goal of developing 3 GW of offshore wind by 2030. We applaud BOEM for its continued dedication to studying these areas and working closely with stakeholders, Tribes, and the state of Oregon to find the best locations to lease for floating offshore wind development,” Kaplowitz said.

“With these ambitious goals and the urgent need to cut our carbon emissions, it is critical that BOEM optimize the amount of these areas available for lease. This will help our industry develop a West Coast supply chain to revitalize the maritime sector and create good-paying clean energy jobs while delivering significant economic, environmental, and health benefits to millions of Americans.”

“ACP looks forward to working with BOEM to ensure the final WEAs for Oregon’s South Coast allow Oregonians to fully benefit from offshore wind development.”

About American Clean Power

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today’s multi-tech clean energy industry, representing 750 utility-scale solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America’s national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.