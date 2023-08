Research Gaps in the Wind Power Life Cycle

Addressing climate change requires more than just technical solutions; it also requires societal changes. Engineers and social scientists need to combine their expertise to tackle this challenge together. As wind energy becomes a crucial part of the global transition to a cleaner future, it is important to address the resistance to renewable energy technologies. This calls for a socio-technical approach that considers both the technical and social aspects of designing and implementing renewable energy systems.

A recent review paper published in Nature Energy emphasizes the need for interdisciplinary research that bridges technical challenges with societal dynamics. This approach aims to make renewable energy sustainable both technically and socially. Design decisions regarding renewable energy are often made without much debate, leading to public concerns being disregarded or addressed too late. This lack of public engagement can undermine the essential energy transition.

To overcome this issue, an interdisciplinary perspective is needed to understand the socio-technical nature of the energy transition. Collaboration between technical sciences and social sciences is crucial to engage with and create value for local communities and society as a whole. This collaboration should involve increased public participation in the planning and development phases, as well as the design and end-of-life phases of renewable energy systems.

The authors of the paper highlight the importance of recognizing the grand challenges facing wind power from both technical and social science perspectives. The lack of agreement between these two disciplines on the most significant challenges can hinder progress in the wind energy sector. If these socio-technical research gaps are not addressed, they may become grand challenges in their own right.

As wind turbines become larger and land availability decreases, local opposition to the deployment of new wind energy infrastructure is growing. Understanding the reasons behind this opposition is crucial to ensure that climate ambitions are not jeopardized. It is essential to find new approaches to address these controversies and bridge the gap between technical and social perspectives.

The paper promotes a socio-technical perspective to tackle grand challenges in wind energy. By adopting this approach, researchers, industry, and society can work together to overcome the obstacles and conflicts that arise during the energy transition. The authors believe that now is the time to explore and bridge the manifold perspectives to ensure successful deployment of wind energy and other climate mitigation technologies.

Alan Caldwell