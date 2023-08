Construction Underway for Bekevar Wind Energy Project in Saskatchewan

Construction has begun for the Bekevar Wind Energy project in southeast Saskatchewan, which aims to generate 200 megawatts of clean, renewable energy. Workers have started excavating the site and pouring concrete for the windmill bases. The wind power project, consisting of 36 wind turbines, is expected to be completed by late fall 2024.

The Bekevar Wind Energy Project is a partnership between Innagreen and Awasis Nehiyawewini Energy Development, a wholly owned entity of Cowessess First Nation. It is located north of Moose Mountain Provincial Park in the RM of Hazelwood, the RM of Kingsley, and on Cowessess First Nation reserve land. The project will supply 200 megawatts of zero-emissions power, enough to serve up to 100,000 homes, while also making significant cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

The construction progress is on schedule, with road work and access road construction currently underway. The foundations for the turbines are being constructed, including excavation, rebar, and concrete flooring. The goal is to complete most of the foundations by the end of the year, with 15 turbines expected to be installed before snowfall. The remaining turbines will be delivered and installed in the spring.

The Bekevar Wind Energy Project has significant economic benefits for Cowessess First Nation, contributing to their self-governance and economic growth. It will provide a source of own-source revenue, reducing dependency on federal government transfer payments. The project also focuses on Indigenous employment, with an Indigenous Employment Advisor from Cowessess ensuring that Indigenous labor targets are met.

Overall, the Bekevar Wind Energy Project represents a major step towards sustainable and cost-effective power generation in Saskatchewan, benefiting both the environment and local communities.

Daniel Hall