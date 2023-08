South China city works out wind turbine-net cage fishing equipment

Yangjiang City in south China’s Guangdong Province has worked out the country’s homegrown wind turbine-net cage fishing equipment on August 12. This pioneering equipment seamlessly integrates offshore wind power generation with deep-sea aquaculture, boasting an impressive annual electricity generation capacity exceeding 45 million kilowatt-hours. It supports the cultivation of over 150,000 fish, resulting in an annual fish yield of up to 75 tonnes.

By harnessing the power of offshore wind, the equipment provides a renewable energy source for the fishing industry. The wind turbines generate electricity while the net cages house the fish, creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both the environment and the local economy.

The integration of wind power and aquaculture not only reduces carbon emissions but also offers economic benefits to fish farmers. The excess electricity generated can be sold back to the grid, providing an additional source of income for the operators. This innovative solution serves as a model for other coastal regions seeking to balance economic growth with ecological sustainability.

The development of homegrown wind turbine-net cage fishing equipment showcases China’s commitment to green technology and environmental conservation. It highlights the country’s efforts in promoting renewable energy sources and sustainable practices across various sectors.

Yangjiang City’s wind turbine-net cage fishing equipment represents an exciting advancement in the field of renewable energy and aquaculture. By combining offshore wind power generation with fish farming, this innovative system achieves remarkable results in electricity generation and fish yield. It serves as a testament to China’s dedication to sustainable development and sets an example for other regions to follow.