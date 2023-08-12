Milestone for the Lenalea onshore wind farm with the wind turbines installed

Lenalea Wind Farm has reached a landmark milestone in its construction with the successful installation of its seventh and final wind turbines at the site in County Donegal. This milestone follows ongoing, close collaboration with EirGrid who have completed commissioning and energisation of Lenalea’s 110kV loop in substation, resulting in the site now being connected to the national transmission system. The connection to the grid paves the way to the commencement of the commissioning of the turbines. The commissioning and testing of the turbines will take place from August to October 2023, following which it is anticipated to have the site will be fully operational in November 2023

The 30.1MW onshore wind project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland and is located around 10km southwest of Letterkenny. Once operational, the site could power up to 20,000 Irish homes each year and offset 24,500 tonnes of carbon per annum, contributing to the delivery of Ireland’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

Lenalea’s first turbine was installed on 23 June with the seventh and final turbine successfully installed on 9 August 2023. Vestas has supplied and installed all seven V117-4.2 MW turbines boosted to a rated capacity of 4.3MW for the project.

SSE Renewables, the lead developer on the project will also be responsible for the management of the project in the operations phase, which is scheduled to commence in late 2023. A Community Fund will be available once the project becomes operational. Delivery of the Lenalea Wind Farm project represents a joint total capital investment of over €40 million by development partners SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland. This investment is helping support County Donegal’s job creation and local economy, with over 150,000 working hours recorded using regional contractors employing significant workforce locally.

"Installing the final turbine at Lenalea is a landmark moment in the delivery of this project and particularly satisfying when this coincides with the grid connection. It is testament to the commitment by our project team as well as by our project’s supply chain partners from Adman who turned the first sod, OMEXOM who built the substation, EirGrid and ESBN who commissioned the substation and finally turbine supplier Vestas supported on the ground by Glenturas." Ghislain Demeuldre, SSE Renewables’ Head of Onshore Development for Ireland

Ghislain continues:

“They all have worked tirelessly since day one to reach this important milestone. We are also particularly grateful for their dedication to safety as everyone involved on-site to date was able to get home injury free. We are now on track to enter commercial operation later this year.

“Developments like Lenalea Wind Farm continue to be significant for Ireland, not just through the contribution they will make towards climate action and in meeting Ireland’s green electricity targets, but also through the strategically important role they will play in supporting investment and boosting regional development. Over the course of delivery, the Lenalea project has supported up to 35 construction jobs at peak in Donegal, adding real value to the local community. Wind energy is not only good for the climate, but is also good for the economy.”

Mary Lynch, Portfolio Director at FuturEnergy Ireland, said:

“Today is a momentous day for the Lenalea project with the seventh and final turbine being installed on site. This milestone is the product of the extraordinary efforts of our joint SSE-FEI project team and all of our supply chain partners. Delivering the project ahead of schedule, all while keeping a first-rate safety record, are two notable achievements for all directly involved.

“Lenalea Wind Farm is scheduled to be generating power later this year and will then be able to contribute to achieving Ireland’s renewable energy targets. We must acknowledge the support from the local community throughout the development and delivery of the project, as well as the various local and national public bodies and agencies.”

Elizabeth Anne Read, Vestas Associate Project Manager for the Lenalea wind project, said:

“It is a proud moment to see all the turbines installed on time which is a testament to the great collaboration between all stakeholders involved. This is just the latest in a number of exciting onshore renewable energy projects in our Irish pipeline, all of which will make an important contribution to the country’s 2030 targets.”