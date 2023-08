Biden Approves Largest US Offshore Wind Power Plant

The Biden administration has granted approval for the construction of Ocean Wind 1, the largest offshore wind farm in the United States to date. The park will be located 13 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey and will consist of 98 wind turbines and three offshore substations.

This marks the third approval of a commercial-scale offshore wind project by the Biden administration. The Vineyard Wind Project, off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and the South Fork Wind Project, off the coast of New York and Rhode Island, were previously approved.

It is estimated that the Ocean Wind 1 project will have a capacity of 1,100 megawatts and will be able to power more than 380,000 homes. The US Department of the Interior has stated that the project will create more than 3,000 jobs during its development and construction phases.

In addition to providing clean, renewable energy, the offshore wind farm will help reduce the carbon footprint and air pollution in local communities. It will also help to diversify the energy supply and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Despite concerns about the potential impact on endangered North American right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has stated that there are no known links between recent great whale deaths and ongoing offshore wind studies.

The approval of the Ocean Wind 1 project is considered a significant step forward for the offshore wind industry in the United States and reflects the federal government’s commitment to clean energy development and the fight against climate change.

Terence West