Vestas wins an order for 50 MW of wind power in Spain

Vestas has received an order for a 50 MW wind farm to be located in the northwest of Spain. The order has been placed by Sinia Renovables, Banc Sabadell’s investment arm specializing in renewable energy and climate transition assets. The contract includes the delivery of 11 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“It is essential for Sinia to work with trusted partners in our effort to continue deepening the decarbonisation of the Spanish economy. Sinia is proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Vestas and recognizes the crucial contribution that Vestas has brought to our project”, said Xavier Gàsquez, Managing Director of Sinia Renovables.

“We want to thank Sinia Renovables for their trust in Vestas technology and our unrivaled service experience. We are also excited to see how the diversity of our wind turbine portfolio continues to meet the different needs of our customers and increases our contribution to Spain’s energy transition”, says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, General Director of Vestas for Spain and Portugal.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024. The name of the project is not disclosed.

Once launched, the project will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of some 44,000 tons of CO2 per year. This is equivalent to taking 30,000 European passenger cars off the road each year.

The project will also benefit from Vestas’ strong manufacturing and service presence in Spain, where Vestas currently has 19 service centers and manufactures blades at its Daimiel factory in Ciudad Real. Vestas has installed more than 5.1 GW of wind power in more than 130 wind farms in Spain since installing the first wind turbine in 1991.