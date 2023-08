Indonesia’s Minister Of Energy Urges Swift Adoption Of Renewables; Emphasizes Solar And Wind Energy As Key Solutions

In response to the alarming impact of climate change and the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report highlighting the rise in global surface temperatures, Indonesia is leading the charge towards clean energy adoption. The 2023 Indonesia Solar Summit, held in Jakarta, saw Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif advocate for the rapid expansion of renewable energy, with solar and wind sources taking center stage.

Minister Tasrif stressed the urgency to achieve a new target for renewable energy that is three times the current goal, aligning with the nation’s commitment to combating climate change. “Fires, floods, and rising temperatures as a result of climate change call for immediate action. We must respond to this new ambition by harnessing our vast renewable resources effectively,” he stated.

Indonesia is endowed with significant renewable energy potential, surpassing 3,600 GW, with solar alone accounting for over 3,200 GW. However, current utilization remains modest, standing at just around 200 MW. To expedite the energy mix target set by the nation, Minister Tasrif stressed the need to accelerate the deployment of solar energy.

“For Indonesia, solar energy remains an untapped resource that requires swift acceleration to achieve our energy goals,” emphasized Minister Tasrif.

The trend of embracing solar and wind energy is gaining traction globally, and Indonesia’s tropical location and ample land availability make it an ideal candidate for harnessing solar power. Minister Tasrif cited China’s success in the solar sector, where strategic research and development have positioned the country as the world’s leading solar panel producer.

Fabby Tumiwa, the Executive Director of the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) and Chairperson of the Indonesian Solar Energy Association (AESI), shared optimism about Indonesia’s solar energy potential despite recent challenges. “In the past five years, global solar capacity has seen remarkable growth, surpassing the predictions of energy experts and planners,” said Tumiwa.

He highlighted three factors that would drive solar energy growth in Indonesia: its global prominence as a key decarbonization solution, its modularity and fast installation process, and the increasingly affordable price of solar technology.

Looking ahead, Indonesia aims to achieve the Just Energy Transitions Partnership (JETP) target by 2030, which requires an increase of 35 GW in renewable energy capacity, with solar energy accounting for 20.6 GW.

With a strong emphasis on a sustainable future, Indonesia is determined to pave the way for clean energy adoption, contributing to the global effort to combat climate change and secure a greener future for generations to come.

Pooja Chandak