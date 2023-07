Discovering Advancements in Clean Energy Assessment, Reliability and Performance at ACP’s Resource & Technology Conference

Guest post by Rounak Kharait, R&T 2023 Program Co-Chair

The U.S. clean energy industry has entered an exciting era, fueled by policy and supercharged by the urgency of emissions reduction. Alarm bells are sounding globally with higher frequency and greater magnitude extreme weather events such as hurricanes, typhoons, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and hail. The enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has provided unprecedented support for the build-out of the infrastructure needed to create jobs to advance new, clean energy technologies. Yet even with policy support and motivations to mitigate climate change, clean energy projects must be deployed successfully, operate efficiently, and the businesses must thrive on their own—well past the incentives of the IRA—to make a lasting change to the U.S. energy industry. The technical experts of our industry must come together to share best practices and practical solutions to optimize project performance, strengthen reliability, and increase resilience of projects through extreme weather events. Contribute to the growth and sustainability of clean energy businesses by joining us at ACP’s Resource & Technology Conference.

At this conference, you will join the top techno-commercial minds in the world doing their part to advance clean energy in the United States by developing effective and efficient clean energy projects. This conference offers multiple topics including:

Combined Technologies: Extreme Conditions & Events, Measurement Systems, Time Series Analysis, Green Hydrogen

Performance & Reliability: AI & Performance Analytics, Life Extension & Loads Modeling

Solar & Energy Storage: P50 Bias Update, Advancements in Modeling, Optimization & Dispatch Modeling, Performance Modeling for Asset Management

Transmission & Basis: Congestion & Basis Modeling, Mitigation Strategies & Off-take Structures

Wind: Offshore & Metocean, Wakes & Losses, Asset Management & Repowering, Operational Assessment

In addition to presentations and posters on these topics, the conference offers fantastic opportunities for networking and sponsored exhibition space for like-minded folks to brainstorm and resolve some of the bottlenecks in accurate, reliable energy modeling and performance.

I am personally excited to be the co-chair and attend this conference as it offers a unique symbiosis of technical content which is extremely commercially relevant. This place offers subject matter experts’ opinions on topics that really matter. Please join us at ACP’s Resource and Technology Conference in Austin, TX on November 14-15. We look forward to hosting you!

