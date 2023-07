Greece installs 250 MW of wind power in six months

Greece connected 77 wind turbines with a total output of more than 252 MW to the grid during the first six months of 2023, according to new statistics from the Hellenic Wind Energy Association.

This corresponds to an increase of 5.4% compared to the end of 2022, and brings the country’s total connected wind capacity to 4,935.4 MW, Renews.biz reported.

In addition, the new additions to the country’s wind capacity represent investments of more than $290 million.

According to the group, more new wind turbines were connected to the grid in the first half of 2023 than in all of 2022.

The growth acceleration is due to the gradual completion of major investments in wind energy, thanks to the efforts of companies, academics and wind energy professionals in Greece.

In addition, at the end of the first half of 2023, more than 600 MW of new wind farms were under construction or contracted, the vast majority of which are expected to be connected to the grid in the next 12 months.

Another 450 MW are in the certification phase or about to start construction. Another 400 MW have been selected in tenders or have presented guarantees of proper operation but do not belong to any of the above categories.