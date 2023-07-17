EOI and AEE sign agreement to launch Offshore Wind Energy Program

The School of Industrial Organization and the Wind Energy Business Association sign an agreement for the launch of the I Executive Program in Offshore Wind Energy.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts from the main companies in the sector and acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to join the offshore wind sector.

The program culminates with an experiences workshop, where technical projects will be analyzed together with the companies that have executed them. Offshore wind energy is a renewable energy source with great potential in Spain and is expected to play a fundamental role in the sustainable energy future.

The School of Industrial Organization – EOI and the Wind Business Association (AEE) have signed a strategic agreement with the aim of launching a new executive program focused on offshore wind energy. This program, designed for professionals who have developed their career in the energy sector, seeks to delve into offshore wind energy as a key technology in the energy transition.

“With this program, we hope to actively contribute to the promotion of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy, training highly trained professionals who will lead the development of offshore wind energy in the future,” said Juan Ignacio Díaz Bidart, General Director of EOI. . “We are committed to specialized training in cutting-edge sectors, as is the case with offshore wind energy and where, once again, we are going to be pioneers in training, as we have been in the past and in a sector of strategic importance for Spain”.

For his part, the general director of AEE, Juan Virgilio Márquez, highlighted that “in Spain there is a strong industrial fabric focused on the development of offshore wind, with a strong export character, coming from the leadership and experience acquired during the more than 20 years of implementation of onshore wind power and synergies with other sectors. To meet the objectives of the PNIEC, Spain has to install up to 3 GW by 2030, which will create around 7,500 new jobs, mainly in coastal communities. We need to train the best professionals and, therefore, we are committed to this initiative that is necessary and demanded by the sector”.

Offshore Wind Power

Offshore wind energy has emerged as a renewable energy source with great potential that will play a fundamental role in the sustainable energy future of our country, as indicated by the PNIEC in force and its revision, as well as the Roadmap for the development of Offshore Wind and Sea Energies in Spain. Due to the characteristics of our coastline, we have very favorable conditions for the installation of floating wind power, as well as a very significant industrial and innovation capacity, which positions Spain as one of the leading countries in manufacturing, exports and technological development. All this is generating a great demand for professionals, who require specific training on this technology.

Aware of this reality, EOI and AEE have joined forces to offer a program, unique to date in our country, with a comprehensive scope that covers all phases of the life cycle of an offshore wind project.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts from the main companies in the sector and acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to join this growing industry with a great future.

The program culminates with an experiences workshop, where technical projects will be analyzed together with the companies that have executed them. The EOI and PREPA Executive Program in Offshore Wind Energy is currently open for enrollment.

The School of Industrial Organization (EOI) is the first Business School founded in Spain (1955). In its 65-year history, more than 142,000 executives and business managers specialized in leadership, internationalization and sustainability have passed through its classrooms. As a public foundation attached to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and with the co-financing of the European Social Fund, it has promoted the businesses of more than 60,000 new entrepreneurs in Spain and founded a National Network of 50 Coworking Spaces in different cities of the country.

The Wind Business Association is the voice of the wind sector in Spain and defends its interests. With more than 310 associated companies, it covers 100% of the wind energy value chain and represents more than 95% of the sector in the country, which includes developers, manufacturers of wind turbines and components, national and regional associations, organizations linked to the sector, consultants, lawyers and financial and insurance entities, among others.