Acciona Energía participates in RenerCycle, provider of circular economy solutions for the wind energy sector

ACCIONA Energía has announced today its participation in RenerCycle, an initiative to develop circular economy solutions for the wind energy sector, as one of the leading partners in the consortium.

The main activities of RenerCycle will revolve around the repair and reconditioning of wind turbine components, as well as the promotion of new business lines to recycle metallic materials, composites from blades and nacelles, and organic materials.

ACCIONA Energía will bring to the project its experience in the development and implementation of innovative solutions for the dismantling, repurposing, and reusing of wind turbines. In addition, the company will supply components from its wind farms reaching the end of their useful life cycle.

In addition to ACCIONA Energía, RenerCycle is formed by developers Enerfin (Grupo Elecnor), Grupo Enhol and RWE; industrial partners Ingeteam and Nordex; as well as the companies Abintus Consulting & Innovation, EO6 Ingeniería, InnoEnergy, and Tetrace.

RenerCycle has the support of the Navarra Government, which committed last year to boost this initiative’s activities through R&D funds. The initiative is currently in advanced talks to decide on the exact location of its industrial operations and logistics center in Navarra (Spain).

Through its participation in RenerCycle, ACCIONA Energía strengthens its commitment to circular economy and advances in one of its fundamental sustainability goals: the generation of zero waste. The company currently recycles, valorizes, and reuses over 98% of the waste it generates, a figure that includes the waste generated in all stages of the life cycle of projects.