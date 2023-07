Vestas wins an order for 59 MW of wind from Greenbacker Capital Management in the US.

Vestas has received a 59 MW order from leading renewable energy asset manager Greenbacker Capital Management to power the Moscow Wind Power project in Maine, USA. The order consists of 14 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

“We look forward to partnering with Greenbacker and transforming this unique site, which housed a former Air Force radar defense system, into a clean energy hub,” said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “The Moscow Wind project will help bring Maine one step closer to achieving its goal of having 100% of the state’s electricity come from renewable sources by 2050.”

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

Turbine delivery begins in Q2 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for Q3 2024.

Vestas wins a 423 MW order in the US

Vestas-American Wind Technology press release

Vestas has received a 423 MW order with 4 MW platform wind turbines to power an undisclosed wind farm in the US. The order includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

Wind turbine delivery begins in 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for 2025. The project and customer have not been disclosed.