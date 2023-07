Vestas wins a 45 MW wind order in Greece

EDF Renewables has placed a 45 MW order for the Karamoutzi and Karfoula wind farms, which will be located in Viotia, Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 4000 Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We are very proud to collaborate again with EDF Renewables. We pioneered wind power in Greece together in 1986. It is exciting to see how 37 years later we are still contributing to the expansion of wind power in the country with the latest technology from Vestas”, says Marios Zangas, Managing Director of Vestas Greece.

“We are very pleased to once again work with a technology leader like Vestas. This agreement will help us to increase our presence in the Greek energy market, reaching our objectives. It also confirms our commitment in Greece”, adds Antonis Xenios, CEO of EDF Renewables Hellas.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024, while commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas is the main contributor to the expansion of wind power in Greece with more than 2.3 GW of wind turbines installed. Currently, the country totals around 4.7 GW of wind capacity.