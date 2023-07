Vestas wins an order for 100 MW of wind power in Spain

Vestas has won a 100 MW order for several wind farms in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 20 V150-4.2 MW and four V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 operating mode, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are happy to see how our 4MW platform and the V150-4.2 MW, one of the best-selling wind turbine variants in the Vestas portfolio, continue to contribute to Spain’s energy transition. The reliability of Vestas technology and our unparalleled service experience in the country provide our clients with long-term business case certainty and help them optimize the energy production of their projects”, says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, General Manager Vestas for Spain and Portugal.

The names of the projects and the client are not disclosed.

Wind turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

The project will benefit from Vestas’ strong manufacturing footprint in Spain. Currently, the company manufactures V150 blades at its factory in Daimiel (Ciudad Real). Vestas has installed more than 5.1 GW of wind power in more than 130 wind farms in Spain since installing the first wind turbine in 1991.