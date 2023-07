Vestas wins an order for 151 MW of wind power in Spain

Vestas has won an order for 151 MW for several wind farms in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 26 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, three V163-4.5 MW wind turbines and another five V136-4.5 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 operation mode. The contract includes a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The projects and the client have not been disclosed.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second half of 2024, while commissioning is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

“We are happy to see how the versatility of our portfolio continues to adapt to the needs of our clients in Spain. Our complete converter technology enables market-leading grid integration performance and we are confident that our strong manufacturing footprint in Spain will continue to contribute significantly to the country’s energy transition,” says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, Vestas General Manager for Spain and Portugal.

Vestas currently manufactures V136 blades at its factory in Daimiel (Ciudad Real), where it will also manufacture V163 blades. Vestas has installed more than 5.1 GW of wind power in more than 130 wind farms in Spain since installing the first wind turbine in 1991.