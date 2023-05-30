Enel Colombia indefinitely suspends the construction of the Windpeshi wind farm in La Guajira

Enel Colombia will suspend indefinitely the construction of the Windpeshi wind farm (205 MW) in La Guajira. This decision, adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company after exhausting the internal corporate instances, was made due to the impossibility of guaranteeing the construction rhythms of the project, due to the constant paths of fact and high expectations that exceed the framework of action of the Organization.

In addition to the resources associated with prior consultation commitments, more than $7.100 million pesos have been invested in projects related to quality education, access to water, and economic development. However, and despite the Company’s permanent willingness to dialogue and concertation, the works were stopped for close to 50% of the working days during 2021 and 2022, and so far in 2023 the figure rose to 60%.

“This decision, which not only hurts us as a Company, but as citizens who are committed to the energy transition with great enthusiasm and responsibility, was made after carrying out rigorous analyzes and feasibility studies, which concluded that it is not possible for the Company to continue with the construction of Windpeshi”, said Eugenio Calderón, manager of Enel Green Power in Colombia and Central America, who stressed that “projects have to be sustainable not only from a social point of view but also from an economic point of view, and their success depends on joint work between companies, institutions and communities. We will continue to engage with communities and stakeholders to address the implications of this decision.”

This phase of indefinite suspension means, mainly, stopping construction work and maintaining only those that are strictly necessary in order to comply with social and environmental commitments. In addition, during this stage, project sale options will be evaluated.

It is important to highlight that, through its Enel Green Power business line, the Company will continue to build around 800 megawatts (MW) of non-conventional renewable energy in the departments of Cesar, Magdalena and Atlántico, which represents an investment of more than 2.5 trillions of pesos. This portfolio is made up of La Loma, the extension of El Paso, Guayepo I & II, the largest solar park under construction in Colombia; and Fundación, one of the 11 projects awarded in the last long-term contract auction.

“Our commitment to the energy transition and the current government’s agenda that prioritizes clean energy remains firm and advancing resolutely,” Calderón pointed out.

Enel Green Power®, within the Enel Group, develops and operates renewable energy plants around the world and is present in Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. World leader in clean energy, with a total capacity of close to 56 GW and a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric power, as well as energy storage facilities, Enel Green Power is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in renewable energy plants.

Enel Green Power in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala is a business line of the company Enel Colombia S.A. ENG. Specifically in Colombia, it has a capacity of 3,589 MW and around 800 renewable MW under construction. Its generation assets include its 12 hydroelectric plants and the El Paso solar park (86.2 MWdc), the first central office of its kind in the country. Likewise, the photovoltaic parks La Loma (187 MWdc), Fundación (132.2 MWdc) and Guayepo I & II (486.7 MWdc) stand out; all under construction.