Suzlon wins 204 MW wind order from Serentica Renewables

This is the fifth order of the new Suzlon 3 MW wind turbines in less than a month. Significant order from Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform that seeks to accelerate the energy transition for energy-intensive industries. Suzlon to supply 68 wind turbines of its latest 3 MW Series with a rated capacity of 3 MW each

Wind farm to be completed in 2024 at Koppal in Karnataka, with a total installed capacity of 204 MW. A project of this size can provide electricity to ~1.68 thousand households and curb ~6.63 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced that it has bagged a significantly large order for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Serentica Renewables – a decarbonization platform that seeks to accelerate the energy transition for energy-intensive industries. Suzlon will install 68 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each for Serentica’s 204 MW wind power project coming up at Koppal in Karnataka. The project is expected to commission by early 2024.

This is the fifth order for the Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month and as part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services post commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with corporate India as it ramps up its energy transition journey aided by a highly conducive policy environment. This order from industrial decarbonisation player, Serentica Renewables is a testament of India Inc’s commitment to our nation’s net-zero ambitions. The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage evolution of our proven technology, customized for the Indian wind regime. This technology platform will play a critical role in accelerating the pace of wind energy installations in India to power the sustainable growth of the country. Suzlon remains committed to an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and building a better world for our future generations.”

Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, said: “This partnership with Suzlon for our renewable energy project in Karnataka represents a milestone in our industrial decarbonisation journey. Clean energy generated by this wind park will play a massive role in providing reliable and quality green power to our industrial customers, while contributing greatly to India’s energy transition goal of 500GW by 2030.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group,said, “We are happy to announce our first order from Serentica Renewables. This order demonstrates the trust that our customers have not just in Suzlon and its expertise but also in our 3 MW series of products. This is a significant order for us and the fact that the electricity generated will be used to power India’s industrial powerhouses makes it even more special. Suzlon is committed to serve Indian industries through green renewable power to catalyse the nation’s economic growth while fulfilling our net-zero targets.”

The Suzlon 3 MW Series

The largest renewable energy solutions provider in India, The Suzlon Group is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the primary objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy, and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a significant milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines feature a 144-meter rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With local content of up to 85-90% by its serial launch, this series proves Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

The S144 wind turbine generator is one of the largest in India, extendable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 meters going up to 160 meters by its serial launch. At 160 meters hub height the S144 will also be India’s tallest wind turbine. Suzlon’s S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40-43% higher generation over Suzlon’s current model, the S120 – 2.1 MW wind turbine, showcasing its ability to optimize wind resources at higher altitudes and make low-wind sites viable.

Furthermore, the 3 MW turbine generators feature the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the SB 70.5 carbon fibre blade engineered and developed by Suzlon. This world-class technology provides the capability to utilize thinner aerodynamic profiles, resulting in excellent performance in low-wind sites, and a significant increase in generation yield per unit of land.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon’s 3 MW series of wind turbines is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions for the future. We are confident that the 3 MW – S144 technology will contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy and net-zero targets.

About Serentica Renewables

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables (India) is a decarbonization platform that looks to provide round-the-clock clean energy solutions enabling the transition of large-scale, energy-intensive industries to clean energy. The company is focused on industrial decarbonization, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial segment which consumes more than 50% of the electricity generated in India. Serentica aims to provide assured renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage and balancing solutions.

For more details on Serentica, please visit www.serenticaglobal.com

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with presence in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with over twenty-eight years of operational track record, the Group has a cumulative global installation of over 19.7 GW of wind energy capacity, over 5,800 employees with diverse nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy Company with a large in-house Research and Development (R&D) set-up in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. The Group is the custodian of ~13.8 GW of wind energy assets under service in India making it the largest Operations and Maintenance Company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Group also has 5.9 GW of installed capacity outside India.

Data till 31st December 2022