Vestas Daimiel incorporates the V163 blade to its production lines

The Vestas factory in Daimiel has announced that it will start producing wind blades of the V163 model in the second quarter of 2024. The new project will join the production lines of the V136, V150 and Enventus V150 models, currently manufactured at the plant.

The V163 blade exceeds 80 meters in length and is part of Vestas’ new V163–4.5 MW wind turbine. This turbine represents another step in the evolution of the 4MW platform. By increasing the swept area by 18 percent compared to the V150 rotor, it significantly increases power production at lower wind speeds, improving predictability and stability in production, optimizing wind farm performance and benefiting the power grid.

“We are excited by the confidence that the company continues to show in the Daimiel plant. The diversity of blades manufactured here is a great challenge for everyone and is a clear

shows the flexibility and capacity of the plant to adapt to different circumstances.

We hope to continue in the same line of work of these years, maintaining the high levels of safety and quality of Vestas”, explains the director of Vestas Daimiel, Roberto Meiriño. Vestas’ activity in Spain in terms of orders also continues to grow. In the last twelve months, the company has announced firm orders for more than 300 MW. The most recent, received in March this year, is the first for the V163-4.5 MW in Europe and totals 140 MW that will be installed in Castilla y León.

“This order shows how Vestas’ latest models can provide the reliability and predictability that its customers need to optimize business in Spain. We hope that the strong presence of Vestas in the Spanish market will continue to contribute to the energy transition in the country”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, CEO of Vestas Spain and Portugal.

Increase in employees with a permanent contract at Vestas

The arrival of new products at the Daimiel plant and the competitiveness of a factory that makes a constant investment in the training of its employees contributes significantly to the creation of jobs in the region. In addition to this, the company consolidates its leadership position by steadily and continuously increasing its permanent workforce, maintaining its commitment to stability and quality employment.

Vestas Daimiel adapts its processes to a more sustainable production As part of Vestas’ global strategy “Sustainability in everything we do”, the Daimiel plant is determined to redouble its efforts to contribute to Vestas’ goal of producing zero waste by 2040 For this, it has just made a significant investment to implement the use of water-based paints in the process of painting the blades, eliminating the use of solvents and reducing CO2 emissions.