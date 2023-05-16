Statkraft supplies ALPLA with solar and wind power through a 10-year PPA

Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, and ALPLA, an international packaging manufacturer, have signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for wind and solar with an annual volume of 76 GWh and a term of 10 years.

The green electricity is generated in six solar parks and one wind farm from Statkraft’s renewable energy portfolio. The combination of solar and wind leads to a stable feed-in profile over the year, which enables a high level of coverage of electricity demand in real time. The solar parks in Bavaria have a total installed capacity of around 40 MW. The wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein has an installed capacity of 16.8 MW. With the 760 GWh of green electricity supplied between 2024 and 2033, ALPLA will be able to sustainably convert around 100,000 tonnes of plastic into packaging solutions.



“The combination of selected plants and generation technologies from our portfolio allows us to offer tailor-made PPA solutions also for the energy-intensive packaging sector,” says Patrick Koch, Head of Origination in Germany. ‘Against the backdrop of volatile electricity prices, we are delighted to be able to offer ALPLA long-term planning options with this PPA. In this way, ALPLA and Statkraft are demonstrating how PPAs can succeed in the packaging sector.”



In addition to achieving sustainability goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the PPAs provide ALPLA with planning security through long-term protection against fluctuating electricity market prices. Through the agreements, Statkraft strengthens its position as a leading PPA provider and expands its customer business, especially in the packaging segment.



“With the conclusion of the Statkraft PPAs, we are expanding our renewable energy portfolio, which will enable us to cover more than 70% of the energy consumption of our sites in Germany with renewable energies from 2024 onwards and will also contribute to the expansion of renewable energy capacity in Germany”, says Georg Pescher, Managing Director of ALPLA Germany. “This approach is perfectly in line with our philosophy of being a reliable and trustworthy partner for sustainable packaging.”



In 2022, ALPLA committed itself to drastically reducing its CO2 footprint in its own operations and energy consumption in order to be in line with the global goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. The purchase of renewable energies is a decisive step towards sustainably reducing the company’s CO2 footprint. These power supply agreements will save around 32,000 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to around 21,000 direct flights between Frankfurt and San Francisco.

Statkraft – Green electricity supplier for industrial and commercial customers

Statkraft develops, operates and markets hydroelectric power plants, solar and wind farms in Germany and numerous markets in Europe, which make it possible to implement tailor-made green energy solutions for industrial companies. PPAs enable the financing of new solar and wind farms and the continued operation of renewable energy plants whose subsidies have expired. These green energy PPAs support Statkraft’s industrial customers in achieving their sustainability and climate goals.

ALPLA is one of the world’s leading companies in the production and reuse of plastic packaging. Around 23,300 employees at 190 locations in 46 countries worldwide produce tailor-made packaging systems, bottles, caps and injection-molded parts. The areas of application of quality packaging are diverse: food and beverages, cosmetics and care products, household cleaners, detergents and cleaning agents, pharmaceuticals, engine oil and lubricants.



ALPLA operates recycling plants for PET and HDPE in Austria, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Romania and Thailand. Further projects are being implemented internationally.