Capital Energy awards the transformers of six of its wind farms to the company Faramax

These projects are located in Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón

The equipment will be manufactured at the plant that this company has in Cáceres and supplied, foreseeably between this year and 2024, to be coupled to the electrical energy evacuation infrastructures of La Herrada, Las Mareas I, Las Mareas II, Hazapierna, Praderas Altas and Torrecilla, which have a combined power of about 265 megawatts (MW).

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded more than two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project with the award of the transformation centers of six of the wind farms that it is promoting in Spain.

Specifically, Capital Energy has just closed with Faramax Trafo, SL, a national company located in the province of Cáceres, the contract for the supply, for 5.5 million euros, of three transformers for the La Herrada, Las Mareas I, Las Mareas II, Hazapierna, Praderas Altas and Torrecilla, whose construction is being promoted by the company in the communities of Castilla-La Mancha, Aragón and Castilla y León, respectively, and which have a total capacity of 265 megawatts (MW).

It is worth noting the driving effect on the Spanish industry of this agreement signed between Capital Energy and Faramax, given that these power transformers, which will foreseeably be supplied during this year and next year to be coupled to the electrical energy evacuation infrastructures of the Said renewable facilities, which already have the mandatory favorable environmental reports, will be manufactured at its production center located in Cáceres.

Located in the Albacete town of Montealegre del Castillo, the La Herrada wind farm, whose works have just begun, will have an access power of 51 MW and its 10 wind turbines, of the Siemens Gamesa 5.0 – 145 model, of 5.2 MW of unit power, they will be capable of supplying close to 149,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to meet the consumption of around 56,000 Castilian-La Mancha homes with clean electricity, as well as to prevent the annual emission into the atmosphere of some 55,000 tons of CO2.

For their part, Las Mareas I and Las Mareas II will have a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts (MW), 50 MW each park. These two renewable facilities, located in the municipality of Mequinenza, in the province of Zaragoza, will be capable of producing approximately 310,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to supply more than 118,000 Aragonese homes, also avoiding the emission of more of 115,000 tons of CO2.

The Hazapierna wind farm will be located in the Soria municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas and Coscurita and will have an installed capacity of 49.5 MW. This renewable facility will generate more than 160,000 MWh per year, covering the consumption of some 62,000 homes and also avoiding the emission of nearly 61,000 tons of CO2.

Located in the municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas, Coscurita and Escobosa de Almazán (Soria), Praderas Altas will also have a capacity of 49.5 MW, with which it will be able to produce some 170,000 MWh of clean energy each year, equivalent to the consumption of about 65,000 homes. Likewise, it will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 64,000 tons of CO2 each year.

Finally, the Torrecilla park, with just over 15 MW of power, will be built in the towns of Escobosa de Almazán, Nepas, Soliedra and Momblona and will be capable of producing around 60,000 MWh per year. This renewable facility will supply energy to approximately 23,000 homes and prevent the emission of 22,000 tons of CO2.

In line with the signing, Diego Fabeiro, Director of Energy at Capital Energy, has indicated that “it is a satisfaction for us to be able to seal this relevant contract with a company of recognized prestige such as Faramax, which, in line with our commitment to promoting socioeconomic of the territories in which we carry out our activity, will manufacture the transformers in its plant in Cáceres. This agreement represents a new milestone in the fulfillment of our business plan, with which we continue to promote an ecological and fair energy transition”.

For their part, from Faramax they have pointed out that “direct collaboration with the main promoters in the construction of renewable energy plants allows a better integration of the equipment and improves the service that we can give to the end users of our transformers.” In addition, the specific agreement with Capital Energy is particularly satisfying, since we are giving our support to a company that aspires to become the first 100% renewable vertically integrated utility in the Iberian Peninsula”.