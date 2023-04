PowerChina to build Laos wind power project

The Monsoon wind power project will pave a new path for the development of wind power in Laos and provide new impetus for the development of the Lao economy and energy sector, Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 600 MW Monsoon wind power project, the first of its kind in Laos, contracted by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), takes place in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosy and ministers from other government departments, Economic and Trade Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Laos Zhao Wenyu, as well as representatives of the developer and contractor, attended the ceremony on Tuesday.

In his speech, Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone said that the Monsoon Wind Power Project will pave a new path for the development of wind power in Laos and provide new impetus for the development of the economy and the Laos energy sector.

Sayasone also hopes that with the support of the Lao authorities at all levels, the project will go smoothly.

Yang Jian, deputy general manager of PowerChina’s Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, said PowerChina will make the most of its technological and experience advantages to make the Monsoon Wind Power Project a benchmark for new power projects in Southeast Asia. .

PowerChina will contribute its wisdom and strength to economic and social development in Laos and the Belt and Road Initiative with a new achievement, Yang said.

The Monsoon Wind Power Project, developed by Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited, a Laotian company owned by Impact Energy Asia Development Limited of Thailand, involves a wind power project with a contracted capacity of 600 MW.

The power plant will be built in Sekong and Attapeu provinces in southern Laos, and is expected to export and sell electricity to neighboring Vietnam.

Upon completion, the project will be the first wind power project in Laos, the largest in Southeast Asia and the first cross-border new energy project in Asia, according to Monsoon Wind Power Company.